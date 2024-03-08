Port of San Diego to get first zero-emission cargo handling equipment

Seatrade Maritime is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC

Photo: SSA Marine Zero Emissions Forklift
SSA Marine says the first of six pieces of zero-emissions cargo handling equipment will be introduced at the Port of San Diego’s Tenth Avenue Marine Terminal over the next 12 to 18 months.

The Port of San Diego has completed the initial installation of the electrical infrastructure needed to support the operation of this equipment.

The first piece of zero-emissions equipment that SSA Marine is introducing at the terminal is a 55,000-pound capacity Wiggins Yard eBull battery electric forklift. It is one of the largest zero-emissions heavy-duty forklifts in operation in the United States and can lift to 25 metric tonnes.

The purchase of this equipment was partially funded by the state of California’s Clean Off-Road Equipment (CORE) voucher programme.

Named “The Carrillo,” the electric forklift recognises the accomplishments of SSA Marine Regional Vice President and San Diego County native Joe Carrillo who facilitated the arrival of the first large-capacity electric forklift fleet in the country, including 26 Wiggins Yard eBull electric forklifts at SSA Marine terminals at the Port of West Sacramento and the Port of Stockton. 

“SSA Marine is proud to partner with the Port of San Diego to demonstrate the potential of zero-emissions equipment in a marine terminal environment and to further understand what the long-term benefits could look like,” said Bill Fitz, Senior Vice President of SSA Marine’s conventional division.

“The Port of San Diego’s proactive approach to electric infrastructure development has been critical to the success of this program, and we look forward to continuing to work together to transitioning additional pieces of zero-emissions cargo handling equipment in the years ahead,” he added.

