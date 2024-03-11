Saudi launches port community system

The President of the General Ports Authority, Omar bin Talal Hariri, explained that the launch of the PCS is part of MAWANI’s effort to channel technology to serve the maritime transport system, raise the efficiency of the operational performance of the Saudi port network, and facilitate procedures.

The PCS aims to provide more than 250 electronic services in the Authority’s Saudi ports.

Related: Saudi container line Folk Maritime launched

The PCS, which was launched on the side lines of the international technical conference ‘LEAP 24’, in its third edition, aims to automate all operational processes in ports, and connect all relevant parties, in a way that facilitates the exchange of data between government and private sectors, and unifies procedures in Saudi ports.

The system will also reportedly contribute to improving the experience of stakeholders and beneficiaries, supporting the objectives of the Smart Ports Initiative, raising the efficiency of operational services, and increasing the competitiveness of the Saudi maritime transport sector.

MAWANI launched the Smart Ports Initiative during the first quarter of 2022.