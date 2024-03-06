Shandong Port Group sets up West Asia office in Dubai

Liu Zhengjie, Consulate-General of Chinese consulate in Dubai said that China and UAE’s relationship is entering into a great period. “The establishment of Shangdong Port’s West Asia Company will play a vital role in bilateral economic and trading cooperation,” he said.

This new branch office will further develop port construction, operation and management as well as harbour related industries.

Shandong Port West Asia Company has already opened up two overseas warehouses at Jebel Ali Free Zone in Dubai and Khalifa port in Abu Dhabi.