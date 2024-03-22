Taiwan International Port upgrading terminal facility at Kaohsiung

TIPC is to invest NT$4.47 billion ($139.8 million) to upgrade infrastructure at the third and fifth container terminals of Kaohsiung port which will significantly increase the terminals handling capacity and operational efficiencies.

Draught will be deepened and new gantry crane track along with new dockside handling equipment will also be installed at the two terminals to enable them to handle the world’s largest containerships. furthermore, in line with ongoing green-port commitments, new onshore power and water supply systems are being installed to move TIPC ports even closer to international zero-carbon ideals and goals.

Projects at the 3rd and 5th container terminals are scheduled to be completed by summer 2027 at several stages so as not to impact normal port operations.

This and other ongoing efforts are increasing shipping company incentives to use port of Kaohsiung as a base of operations, including for their largest container carriers, fueling port of Kaohsiung’s overall international competitiveness and adding to the momentum of the global green-port movement, according to TIPC.