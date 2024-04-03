Upgraded Seattle container terminal starts operations

SSA Terminals is a joint venture between SSA Terminals and Terminal Investment Ltd. (TiL), and The Northwest Seaport Alliance (NWSA), and the expansion project comprises a two-berth international container facility with MSC Lily becoming the inaugural vessel to call.

Construction commenced in July 2019, fuelled by a joint investment of more than $500 million from NWSA, SSAT/ST and its partners.

The modernisation Terminal 5 included two reconfigured berths with six Super Post Panamax cranes to improve operational efficiency.

"The opening of Phase 2 of Terminal 5 marks an important milestone for both economic expansion and increased sustainable operations at the gateway to the NWSA," said Hamdi Mohamed, chairman of the Port of Seattle Commission and co-chair of the NWSA.

“Investing in the development of Terminal 5’s capabilities is a tremendous opportunity to meet the growing needs of our customers in the Puget Sound region, drive increased cargo volumes, and add jobs, all of which will help support the growth of the NWSA gateway into the future,” said Ed DeNIke, President of SSA Marine’s container division.

Terminal 5 is Seattle’s first international container terminal to offer shore power capability at two berths.

Three hybrid rubber tyred gantry cranes (RTGs), purchased by SSAT/ST, will also be available to move containerised cargo at the terminal and represent one of the first investments in hybrid cargo handling equipment at NWSA's gateway.