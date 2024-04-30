Port of Southampton handles first simultaneous ULCV calls

Associated British Ports (ABP) said that ULCV calls at Southampton were previously reserved for the SCT 5 berth, but a successful simultaneous operation saw a ship berth at SCT 2/3.

The port credited its high skilled marine pilots for carrying out the manoeuvre, and the collaboration across its wider marine department including the Harbour Master, VTS, marine planning and hydrography.

Steve Masters, Southampton Harbour Master, said: "The team's deep knowledge, experience and dedication ensured this operation was completed safely and efficiently. After establishing parameters, the pilots and tug crews underwent rigorous training and simulation exercises to familiarise themselves with the manoeuvring intricacies of the CAT 7 Vessels. Their commitment to mastering every aspect of the operation ensured a smooth and safe berthing process for MV Manilla Express."

SCT 5 berth is currently occuppied by another ULUCV, CMA CGM Louvre.

ABP’s widening of the channel within Southampton’s Western Docks allows for the manoeuvre of ultra-large vessels to other berths in DP World's container terminal, as well as for the passing of large containerships by the biggest cruise ships berthed in the port.

Captains Noel Charlton and Chris Hoyle, entrusted with the Act of Pilotage for Manila Express, said: "This is a significant achievement at the Port to ensure it can welcome two of the largest container vessels at the same time. We both worked closely with the vessel's Captain and crew; none of this would have been achievable without the collective efforts of all the specialist pilots, tug crews, and stakeholders involved in the ground-breaking endeavour."

