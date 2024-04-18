Seatrade Maritime is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC

Hapag-Lloyd aims to consolidate position in top 5 container lines

Rolf Habben Jansen, CEO of Hapag-Lloyd
In setting out its 2030 strategy Hapag-Lloyd plans to continue investing in its core business of container shipping as well as growing its terminal portfolio.

It is "our most ambitious strategy to date," stated Rolf Habben Jansen, CEO of Hapag-Lloyd

"We operate in a very dynamic industry marked by changing customer needs, so a resilient strategy is essential. Strategy 2030 positions us to thrive and lead as one of the world's leading container lines. With it, we will not only enhance the value we deliver to our customers and partners, but also make a significant contribution to the decarbonisation of our industry," he emphasised.

As part of its strategy, the shipping line will continue to invest in strengthening its core business, container shipping, while - in parallel - expanding its terminal portfolio and trying to grow in land transport.

The shipping line wants to consolidate its position within the top five global shipping lines and strengthen its presence in key markets, including Africa, India, Southeast Asia, and the Pacific trade by growing ahead of the market.

Hapag-Lloyd is currently the world’s fifth largest container line with a capacity of 2.05 million, a 7% share of the global market, according to analyst Alphaliner.

Hapag-Lloyd said it will double its quality strategy, aiming for an on-time delivery rate of more than 80% and strengthening operations and customer service. The Gemini cooperation with Maersk will be an important step towards this goal, as will the strengthening of internal processes.

The shipping line maintained that it fully embraces environmental responsibility and contributes to keeping global warming within the 1.5°C target of the Paris Agreement, commits to reducing absolute greenhouse gas emissions by approximately one-third by 2030 and achieving net zero fleet operations by 2045. This will be achieved through a range of measures, including fleet modernisation, new propulsion technologies and the use of alternative fuels.

