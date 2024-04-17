Seatrade Maritime is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC

Hapag-Lloyd and Seaspan to retrofit five vessels to methanol dual-fuel

Photo: Hapag-Lloyd Hapag-Lloyd the Antwerpen Express
A growing number of container vessels are being retrofitted to use methanol as fuel with latest move from Hapag-Lloyd for ships chartered from Seaspan Corporation.

The two companies have agreed to retrofit and convert five 10,100 teu-container ships powered by conventional MAN S90 engines to dual-fuel engines capable of operating on methanol.

Following the engine retrofits, the vessels will continue to be on long-term charter from Seaspan to Hapag-Lloyd.

The vessels scheduled for retrofits are the Seaspan Amazon, Seaspan Ganges, Seaspan Thames, Seaspan Yangtze and Seaspan Zambezi. The retrofit process is expected to take approximately 80-90 days per vessel starting in the first quarter of 2026. The total investment is estimated at around $120 million for the five units.        

 “The methanol retrofit project is a further step in our ambitious sustainability agenda, which aims to achieve the decarbonisation of the entire fleet by 2045. By enabling these vessels to use green methanol as of 2026, we will meet our customers’ growing demand for green transportation solutions,” said Dr. Maximilan Rothkopf, Hapag-Lloyd’s Chief Operating Officer.

 “Collaboration between strong and like-minded partners, Hapag-Lloyd and Seaspan, drives innovation. Retrofitting must be an integral part of the strategy if the container shipping industry wants to deliver on its decarbonisation targets,” added Torsten Holst Pedersen, Chief Operating Officer of Seaspan.

