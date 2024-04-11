Astrid Maersk in China green methanol bunkering first

Astrid Mærsk sailed from Yokohama, Japan to Shanghai after having its naming ceremony in early April. It is the second of Maersk’s 18 large methanol-enabled vessels, scheduled for delivery between 2024 and 2025.

This historic first in China was made possible in partnership with the Shanghai International Port Group (SIPG). As Maersk celebrates its 100th anniversary serving China's foreign trade, the event paid tribute to its long history of collaboration with partners and stakeholders servicing Chinese international trade.

“As we continue to pioneer sustainable practices, the deployment of large methanol-enabled vessels in the Asia-Europe trade showcases both rich heritage and the beginning of an exciting new era based on strong partnerships. For the energy transition to succeed, we need to go together, and we are working closely with dedicated partners like SIPG, customers, industry peers and regulators to cross the next frontiers in making green ocean transport the easy choice,” said Vincent Clerc, Chief Executive Officer of A.P. Moller-Maersk.

SIPG said the initiative highlighted Shanghai’s readiness and commitment to environmental leadership, setting a precedent for other ports in China and the world to follow suit.

“We are thrilled to partner with Maersk in our joint pursuit of this ambitious goal of decarbonization. Maersk and SIPG have responded to the new trend of the industries’ green and low-carbon development, and have conducted fruitful cooperation in this field. Today, the first green methanol bunkering with simultaneous operation for a large ocean-going vessel at Shanghai port marks a new milestone between the two parties. It will undoubtedly enhance the strength of the Shanghai port to establish it as a major regional hub for green methanol fuel bunkering,” said Jinshan Gu, Chairman of SIPG.

“We are delighted to bring Astrid Mærsk to Shanghai and mark the first green methanol bunkering in China. This signifies a remarkable proof point of vital green methanol infrastructure coming into place and it underscores our focus on creating long-term value by seeking innovative solutions, foster collaboration, and embrace adaptability to meet the evolving demands of the society, customers and employees,” said Silvia Ding, Managing Director of Maersk Greater China