VICT expansion increases container handling capacity by 30%

Phase 3A of the two stage AUD235 million expansion project increases VICT’s capacity by 30% to 1.25 million teu and enables the terminal to handle neo-Panama vessels.

“This additional investment redefines the Port of Melbourne's landscape, setting new standards for operational efficiency and capacity. VICT can now accommodate the largest container vessels calling Australia – the neo-Panamax giants – solidifying the Port of Melbourne’s position as Australia’s number one container port,” said Enrique Razon, ICTSI Chairman and President.

Philippines President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., together with First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos and Enrique Razon, unveiled the plate to mark the inauguration of the VICT’s Phase 3 expansion. The remote ceremony was held at The Ritz-Carlton in Melbourne.

"Being the only fully automated container terminal in the Southern hemisphere is truly a feat worthy of admiration,” President Marcos said. “This expansion that we are seeing today is a clear sign that Filipino companies can compete at some of the most advanced economies in the world. And in the case of VICT, they are in it for the long haul. We look forward to VICT's continued success and growth,” he added.

VICT also acquired two automated ship-to-shore (STS) cranes, six auto container carriers (ACC) and six auto stacking cranes (ASC) as part of Phase 3A. The ASCs have been operational since December 2023, supporting the increased yard capacity. The STS cranes, which have a reach of 22 containers across and currently the largest port equipment in Australia, are now operational.

Phase 3B is scheduled to be completed in 2026 and will include the acquisition of another automated STS crane, three ACCs, four ASCs, and construction of two additional storage blocks.