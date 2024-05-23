Zhejiang Seaport and Evergreen cooperating on green refuelling

The two parties are expecting to deepen collaborations on multi-model transportation, port construction, green energy refueling especially the methanol, and overseas logistics services to promote high-quality development of shipping and port industry, according to Zhejiang Seaport Group.

Earlier this year, Evergreen Marine and Shanghai International Port Group also strengthened cooperation for green methanol fuel supply of ships at Shanghai port.

Evergreen Marine has contracted the deal for twenty-four methanol dual-fuel containerships for low-carbon development of the fleet.