Zhenhua Heavy Industries denies crane cyber security threat to US ports

Zhenhua said in a statement that the company takes the concerns of US seriously and believes the reports are misleading the public without a thorough examination of the facts.

The cranes offered by Zhenhua will not raise any cyber risks to any ports. The company has consistently adhered to national and regional laws and regulations to ensure its cranes utilised at ports globally, including the US, and adheres to international standard and applicable laws, claimed Zhenhua.

Related: Biden administration to bring port crane manufacturing back to the US

The US government has launched security risks investigation against the Chinese-made port cranes provided by Zhenhua year ago and is implementing measures and increasing investment to replace and reduce the utilisation of Zhenhua cranes at US ports.