K Line and Nippon Gas set up marketing company for liquefied CO2 shipping

The company will provide liquefied CO2 transportation services the parties’ knowledge and experience and will contribute to a carbon-neutral society through CO2 shipping, said K-Line.

The Japanese government is advancing the development of a business environment to initiate CCS projects by 2030, with the plan to scale up the CCS value chain and achieve cost reduction by introducing a hub and cluster structure.

K-Line added that the company is promoting a variety of initiatives to support the low-carbon and carbon-free journey of its operations as well as the society in accordance with its long-term environmental policy K Line Environmental Vision 2050.

The company said that it will start the operation of liquefied CO2 carriers for Northern Lights, the “world’s first full-scale CCS project” this year and has set up a dedicated team for ship management of liquefied CO2 carrier in safe and reliable operation.

K-Line, under the Northern Lights project, a joint venture involving energy giants Shell, Equinor and TotalEnergies signed charter deals for three LCO2 carriers. The newbuilds, which will combine LNG-powered propulsion with wind-assisted technology and air lubrication, are being built at China’s Dalian Shipbuilding Offshore (DSOC).

As for Nippon Gas Line, when it comes to CCS projects in particular, K-Line pointed out that Nippon is undertaking operation and ship management of a liquefied CO2 carrier and developing operation and cargo handling technology for low-temperature and low-pressure liquefied CO2.