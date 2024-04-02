K Line and Nippon Gas set up marketing company for liquefied CO2 shipping

Seatrade Maritime is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC

Photo: K-Line K-Line and Nippon Gas CO2 shipping agreement
Japan’s K-Line and Nippon Gas Line (NGL) have agreed to establish a marketing company to provide integrated liquefied CO2 transportation service for carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects.

The company will provide liquefied CO2 transportation services the parties’ knowledge and experience and will contribute to a carbon-neutral society through CO2 shipping, said K-Line. 

The Japanese government is advancing the development of a business environment to initiate CCS projects by 2030, with the plan to scale up the CCS value chain and achieve cost reduction by introducing a hub and cluster structure.

K-Line added that the company is promoting a variety of initiatives to support the low-carbon and carbon-free journey of its operations as well as the society in accordance with its long-term environmental policy K Line Environmental Vision 2050.

The company said that it will start the operation of liquefied CO2 carriers for Northern Lights, the “world’s first full-scale CCS project” this year and has set up a dedicated team for ship management of liquefied CO2 carrier in safe and reliable operation.

K-Line, under the Northern Lights project, a joint venture involving energy giants Shell, Equinor and TotalEnergies signed charter deals for three LCO2 carriers. The newbuilds, which will combine LNG-powered propulsion with wind-assisted technology and air lubrication, are being built at China’s Dalian Shipbuilding Offshore (DSOC).

As for Nippon Gas Line, when it comes to CCS projects in particular, K-Line pointed out that Nippon is undertaking operation and ship management of a liquefied CO2 carrier and developing operation and cargo handling technology for low-temperature and low-pressure liquefied CO2.

