Monjasa completes first biofuels supply operation in Peru

This operation marked the first ISCC-certified biofuels supply on the Pacific Coast of South America and the establishment of a scalable 2nd generation marine biofuels supply chain. This new and sustainable setup is developed in collaboration with Fuel & Marine Oil Corp (FAMOIL) and can deliver a total of 12,000-15,000 tonnes monthly.

For this first supply operation, the B30 biofuel blend consisted of 30% Fatty Acid Methyl Ester (FAME) and 70% Very Low Sulphur Fuel Oil (VLSFO).

Related: Vitol Bunkers completes first delivery of B30 biofuel in Singapore

This new Peruvian biofuel option is an extension of Monjasa’s existing biofuels operations in Cartagena, Colombia, and forms part of the company’s overall preparations for the changing marine fuels mix.

Although today’s marine biofuels markets are still emerging slowly, Monjasa is currently talking with several shipowners and operators to arrange both spot and contract-based supplies in Peru and the traditionally busy Port of Callao.

Related: Monjasa focuses on biofuels in Latin America

“Based on our daily conversations with customers, we expect to see more shipowners moving from biofuels trial runs to more regular supplies – and making these fuels more broadly available is the first step of that development. We are all on a steep learning curve and we would like to thank our partners on this first supply operation, FAMOIL and Cargill, who have contributed significantly to reaching this milestone,” said Monjasa Trading Director Jonas Bruslund.

The new second generation biofuels supply chain is a result of the combined efforts by FAMOIL and Monjasa to offer a full-fledged setup. As shipowners’ biofuels preferences differ, this new collaboration accommodates both VLSFO and HSFO-based biofuel blends as well as availability of pure biodiesel B100.

