Vitol Bunkers completes first delivery of B30 biofuel in Singapore

The operation, completed with Marine Future, Vitol’s newly delivered specialised bunker barge, involved delivering a total of 1,100 metric tonnes of a very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) B30 to Grand Hero, a vehicle carrier chartered by Hyundai Glovis.

According to Vitol, this marks the first time that biofuel above concentration B25 has been delivered.

Marine Future, a102.6-metre-long bunker barge can carry about 7,000 tonnes of biofuels and can supply biofuel blends including B24, B30, and up to B100.

The vessel was built in China and handed over to Vitol in February 2024 with the delivery of specialised bunker barges in Singapore. Vitol plans to expand supply of biofuels in Asia. It said that more bunker barges are expected to be delivered throughout 2024. Depending on demand, these vessels could also be upgraded to supply methanol.

“We are pleased to be part of Singapore’s journey to decarbonise its shipping sector,” said Mike Muller, Head of Vitol Asia. “Vitol Bunkers is delighted to be able to offer its customers a broad range of biofuels, up to 100% bunker fuel.”

Biofuel sales in Singapore reached 520,000 tonnes in 2023 according to the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), representing a substantial increase on 2022 when volumes were 140,000 tonnes.