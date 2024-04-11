Klaipeda Port carries out first LNG bunkering operation

LNG bunkering tanker Avenir Aspiration bunkered 326 cu ms of LNG to 170m length CMA CGM container vessel Containerships Aurora on April 9.

CMA CGM operates three LNG-powered vessels in the Baltic Sea and regularly calls at the Port of Klaipeda. There are plans to expand the LNG-powered vessel fleet to 6 in the near future, said Klaipeda.

Related: Hapag-Lloyd, Titan, and STX in largest bio-LNG bunkering operation

“The possibility to bunker LNG container vessels in the Port of Klaipeda is a strong sign that the port infrastructure is adapting in line with carbon zero targets in shipping. CMA CGM plans to have Klaipeda Port as a regular spot for LNG vessel bunkering”, said Saulius Kazakevicius, General Manager at CMA CGM Lithuania.

Port of Klaipeda Harbourmaster, Vladas Motiejunas, said: “The operation leverages our strategic advantages, including the existing infrastructure of the LNG floating storage and regasification terminal Independence, to offer cleaner, more sustainable bunkering solutions.”

Related: Japanese joint venture takes delivery of LNG bunker tanker

Jonathan Quinn, Managing Director at Avenir LNG commented, “We are pleased to continue to support our partners at the Klaipeda Port and at CMA CGM in enabling a new and vital port to offer LNG bunkering services. Opening new ports and supply opportunities for LNG bunkering is key to enhancing the security of supply for LNG in order to meet shipowner’s decarbonisation targets.”

Klaipeda Port said it has the ambition to offer a wider variety of alternative green fuels in the future, including on-site production and bunkering of green hydrogen starting in early 2026.