Japanese joint venture takes delivery of LNG bunker tanker

Photo: NYK Shinto ceremony to purify and bless the vessel
Shinto ceremony to purify and bless the vessel
A joint venture that includes NYK has taken delivery of the first LNG bunkering vessel that will operate in Kyushu and Setouchi region of Japan.

KEYS a joint venture between Kyushu Electric Power, NYK Line, Itochu Enex and Saibu Gas, took delivery of the LNG bunkering vessel KEYS Azelea on 28 March.

A ceremony for the delivery of the vessel at the Yamatomachi Shipyard of Mitsubishi Shipbuilding was attended by KEYS Bunkering West Japan Corporation and Japan’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism (MLIT).

The newbuilding will provide domestic coastal transport of LNG to consumers in the Kyushu and Setouchi areas and LNG bunkering for oceangoing vessels calling ports in the region.

The KEYS Azelea is fitted with an LNG dual fuel engine.

