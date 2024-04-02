Japanese joint venture takes delivery of LNG bunker tanker

KEYS a joint venture between Kyushu Electric Power, NYK Line, Itochu Enex and Saibu Gas, took delivery of the LNG bunkering vessel KEYS Azelea on 28 March.

A ceremony for the delivery of the vessel at the Yamatomachi Shipyard of Mitsubishi Shipbuilding was attended by KEYS Bunkering West Japan Corporation and Japan’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism (MLIT).

The newbuilding will provide domestic coastal transport of LNG to consumers in the Kyushu and Setouchi areas and LNG bunkering for oceangoing vessels calling ports in the region.

The KEYS Azelea is fitted with an LNG dual fuel engine.