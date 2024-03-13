Seatrade Maritime News readers back nuclear power for zero emission shipping

The move to develop small-scale molten salt reactors is gathering pace with serious investor interest from within the industry and top shipbuilders as partners in development projects.

So how viable is nuclear power as an alternative fuel zero emission fuel for shipping – that was the question we put to you, our readers, in the latest Seatrade Maritime News poll.

The response proved to be a positive one with just under half – 49% - saying that yes, definitely nuclear power was a viable alternative fuel for shipping. A further 21% were also positive about the role nuclear power will play, but only in the longer term.

On the negative side 17% saw nuclear power as unlikely for commercial shipping, and 13% do not believe it will play a role as a fuel at all.

The nuclear power potential for zero emission shipping will be discussed by an expert panel at CMA Shipping 2024 on 13 March.