Seatrade Maritime is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
HomeSustainability & Green TechnologySeatrade Maritime News readers back nuclear power for zero emission shipping

Seatrade Maritime News readers back nuclear power for zero emission shipping

Image: ABS Containership with nuclear propulsion from ABS study
Concept design showing the arrangement of nuclear reactor and supporting equipment.
Nuclear power as a potential alternative fuel for shipping has gathered considerable attention, however, it does also have many safety, regulatory and business model hurdles to overcome.

The move to develop small-scale molten salt reactors is gathering pace with serious investor interest from within the industry and top shipbuilders as partners in development projects.

So how viable is nuclear power as an alternative fuel zero emission fuel for shipping – that was the question we put to you, our readers, in the latest Seatrade Maritime News poll.

The response proved to be a positive one with just under half – 49% - saying that yes, definitely nuclear power was a viable alternative fuel for shipping. A further 21% were also positive about the role nuclear power will play, but only in the longer term.

On the negative side 17% saw nuclear power as unlikely for commercial shipping, and 13% do not believe it will play a role as a fuel at all.

The nuclear power potential for zero emission shipping will be discussed by an expert panel at CMA Shipping 2024 on 13 March.nuclear-poll.jpg

 

TAGS: Americas Europe Alternative Fuels Nuclear power

 

Related
Michael Parker
Poseidon Principles, transparency of data, and getting to zero
Mar 13, 2024
Keynote panel at CMA-Shipping 2024
Can shipping hit IMO decarbonisaton checkpoints?
Mar 13, 2024
Zhoushan Xinya Shipyard CEO Xia Songkang officiates first steel cutting ceremony for Maersk methanol retrofit
First steel cut on Maersk methanol dual-fuel container ship retrofit
Mar 12, 2024
Nation state flags fly at IMO building
Environmental NGOs call for tougher CII penalties and higher standards
Mar 11, 2024