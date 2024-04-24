Gulf Navigation in tank recoating deal

The deal will see APC apply in MarineLINE tank coating system on the 45,951 dwt Gulf Deffi and the 45,907 dwt Gulf Jalmuda, both built in 2009.

The work will be carried out at IMC Shipyard in Zhoushan, China with APC providing specialist on the ground guidance led by its China based engineering team.

The latest deal follows an extensive recoating project APC undertook in 2023 for Gulfnav on two of its other tankers at the COSCO shipyard in Shanghai.

“With these older vessels, Gulfnav wanted a more robust solution for handling a wide range of aggressive chemicals including methanol, a solution that critically performs well over a long period in rough seas when the pressure exerted on the coatings is immense,” said APC Global Marine Manager Onur Yildirim.

“We believe this project will be transformative for our fleet and set a new standard in protection and efficiency,” said Ali Abouda Gulfnav’s chief financial officer.

MarineLINE is rigorously tested at APC’s R&D facility in Avon Ohio to ensure it can provide protection against thousands of highly aggressive chemicals.