CMA CGM launching new Asia – Mexico service

The new route includes calls at Ensenada, Manzanillo, and Lazaro Cardenas and the inaugural sailing will be on the container ship ANL Wangaratta, which is scheduled for 11 May from Busan, South Korea.

The Mexico Express (M2X) service will have a Tianjin - Qingdao - Busan - Ensenada - Manzanillo - Lazaro Cardenas - Yokohama - Busan - Tianjin rotation. There will be eight vessels deployed on the service.

"This initiative is in line with market dynamics in the region and reaffirms CMA CGM's commitment to providing high quality service and supporting the growth of its business," the French shipping line said.

The service coverage will extend from northern China with a direct service to Qingdao and Tianjin, which promises to offer "competitive transit times", said CMA CGM.

The service will improve the connection of reefer containers, as it "directly connects refrigerated containers from the west coast of Mexico and Central America to key markets in northern China and Japan".