SFL buys chemical tanker duo for charter to Stolt Tankers

The 33,000 dwt vessels were built in 2022/2023 and fitted with stainless steel cargo tanks.

SFL Corporation has arranged long-term employment for the vessels with affiliates of Stolt Tankers, a subsidiary of chemical logistics company Stolt-Nielsen Limited.

SFL Corporations expects the vessels to be delivered between June and August this year, and both chemical tankers will be employed for a minimum of eight years. One vessel will be on a fixed rate time-charter and one vessel will be employed in a pool with similar-sized vessels.

“With these vessels, we will have six LNG dual-fuel vessels in our fleet, and the transaction demonstrates our ability to expand our portfolio of maritime assets with vessels suitable for long term charters to industry leading companies,” Ole B. Hjertaker, CEO of SFL Management said.

“These modern, dual-fuel ships will lower the age profile and carbon intensity of our fleet while offering more flexibility in our core 33,000 deadweight segment,” Udo Lange, Chief Executive Officer, Stolt-Nielsen commented.