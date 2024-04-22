Seatrade Maritime is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC

Sinay acquires digital container tracking software SafeCube

Image: Sinay Sinay software
French tech company Sinay announced during Singapore Maritime Week that it has acquired SafeCube.

SafeCube is a container tracking software developed as a joint venture between Michelin and Sigfox.

The acquisition of SafeCube marks a significant milestone for Sinay, reinforcing its position as in the digital transformation of the maritime sector. By integrating SafeCube's state-of-the-art software into its portfolio, Sinay says it will offer a full set of solutions for ocean freight management.

“This acquisition represents a strategic alignment of our shared vision for digital innovation in the maritime industry. Together, we are poised to deliver unmatched value to our customers and drive positive change across the supply chain," said Yanis Souami, CEO of Sinay.

 

