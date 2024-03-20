Seatrade Maritime is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC

Eight dead as Korean tanker capsizes

Photo: Screenshot from NHK Capsized Korean tanker off Japan
Eight crew are reported dead with a further two still missing following the capsizing of a South Korean chemical tanker off the coast of Japan at around 7am local time on 20 March.

One crew member of the 11 on board has been rescued by the Japanese Coast Guard, according to local reports. The crew consisted of two Koreans, eight Indonesians and one Chinese citizen.

The 1,200 dwt Keoyoung Sun, owned by Keo Young had anchored off the coast of Yamaguchi prefecture near to Shimonoseki on Japan’s south-west coast due to heavy weather, with winds reportedly reaching 54 kph, when the crew reported that the vessel had started to list.

The 1996 built chemical tanker was loaded with 980 tonnes of acrylic acid, no pollution has been detected at the time of publication.

TAGS: Tankers Asia

 

