Search operation in Singapore waters for seafarer missing from bulker

The Maritime & Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said that Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) Singapore was notified of a crew member overboard from the Liberian-flagged vessel Utopia, a 65,000 dwt Greek owned bulker.

“MPA, Police Coast Guard and Singapore Civil Defence Force craft have deployed to search for the missing person within Singapore Port Limits. MPA is also issuing navigational safety broadcasts and is requesting for vessels in the vicinity and in port to keep a lookout and report sightings to MRCC Singapore,” the port authority said.

The vessel Utopia is currently in Singapore waters.