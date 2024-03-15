Seatrade Maritime is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC

Search operation in Singapore waters for seafarer missing from bulker

Photo: Marcus Hand Singapore anchorage
Anchorage in Singapore port
Search and rescue operations are ongoing for a seafarer missing from a bulk carrier in Singapore waters since the early hours of 15 March.

The Maritime & Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said that Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) Singapore was notified of a crew member overboard from the Liberian-flagged vessel Utopia, a 65,000 dwt Greek owned bulker.

“MPA, Police Coast Guard and Singapore Civil Defence Force craft have deployed to search for the missing person within Singapore Port Limits. MPA is also issuing navigational safety broadcasts and is requesting for vessels in the vicinity and in port to keep a lookout and report sightings to MRCC Singapore,” the port authority said.

The vessel Utopia is currently in Singapore waters.

