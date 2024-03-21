CMA CGM and Folk Maritime partner on upgraded service

From April 2024, the North Red Sea Express (NRX) service will connected Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah Islamic Port to NEOM, the North Red Sea ports of Sokhna in Egypt, Aqaba in Jordan and Yanbu in Saudi Arabia. The first service will sail from Jeddah on April 9 on MV Jin Shun He.

Folk Maritime is a new entrant to the shipping market based in Saudi Arabia offering feeder and shortsea service in the region.

“This service, in partnership with CMA CGM, marks a significant step in enhancing our service offering and reinforces out commitment to providing efficient, customer-centric solutions for the maritime sector,” said Poul Hestbaek, CEO at Folk Maritime.

Two vessels will serve the weekly service, catering to cargo transshipping from both Jeddah Islamic Port Terminals Red Sea Gate Terminal and DP World Jeddah. One of the aims of the service is to offer a sea route alternative between Jeddah, NEOM and Yanbu to cut carbon emissions from land-based transport.

The port rotation for the service will run Jeddah RSGT – Jeddah DPW – NEOM – Sokhna - Aqaba – Yanbu – Jeddah RSGT.

“CMA CGM is pleased to partner with Folk Maritime in this upgraded service connecting Jeddah ports to the growing market needs of NEOM and other key ports in the North Red Sea. This service will not only contribute to Saudi Arabia expansion of its logistic capabilities in the North Red Sea, but also serve our customers with a better offering in this key region where CMA CGM Group has been pioneering direct calls to the port of NEOM since March 2023,” said Olivier Nivoixm, executive vice-president CMA CGM Group Lines.

