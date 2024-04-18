Joe Kramek to replace retiring John Butler at WSC

Kramek took on his present role at the WSC in March 2021 after a 28-year stint at the US Coastguard in a number of positions, including as a commissioned officer and chief of maritime International & Environmental Law. He also led the US Coastguard’s delegation at the IMO’s legal committee.

Kramek said he was looking to build on the foundations built by John Butler in hi nine-year tenure as CEO at WSC: “Together with the dedicated team at WSC, I look forward to addressing the evolving needs of the shipping industry and continue driving positive change.”

Related: PIL joins the World Shipping Council

John Butler praised the CEO elect: "I am confident that with Joe's extensive experience and committed leadership, WSC will continue to flourish and develop even further, and I wish him, and the entire team continued success in the years ahead."

Kramek and Butler will work together until the end of July to implement the WSC’s succession plan with Kramek assuming his new position on 1 August.

John Butler has led the WSC during the crucial period for the maritime sector, when the IMO critically adopted its first and second decarbonisation plans in 2018 and 2023, and through a troubled period in 2020 when container ships were seeing many containers lost at sea.