ONE opens West Asia HQ in Dubai

ONE ONE's Sundeep Sibal
Ocea Network Express (ONE) has opened a new headquarters for its West Asia region in Dubai and appointed a regional director.

The new office will be responsible for development of ONE’s presence in the Indian Subcontinent, Middle East, and East Africa, covering activities including commercial operations, customer service, and digitization.

Sundeep Sibal has been appointed regional director of the West Asia Regional Headquarters, and will be in position from April 1, 2024. Sibal is currently head of global commercial & Service management at ONE and has relevant experience as head of transpacific and transatlantic trades at ONE, and in commercial and operational management at MOL’s regional businesses in the Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and Southeast Asia.

Jeremy Nixon, CEO of ONE said, “The Middle East, Indian subcontinent and East Africa regions have become increasingly key growth markets for ONE, for both our inter-regional and deep sea network customers. It is therefore appropriate that ONE now moves the regional oversight of this region from Singapore to Dubai, by setting up a new RHQ office closer to these key markets.”

Sundeep Sibal, Regional Director of ONE West Asia, said: “I am deeply honored to be entrusted with leading ONE’s efforts in this dynamic and growing region. In 2024, we are expecting the deployment of several new services, including the West India North America (WIN) service, Indian Ocean Mediterranean (IOM) service and an expanded Intra Asia loop network.”
 

