Stephenson Harwood strengthens Middle East practice with Ince hires

El Hawawy was managing partner at Ince’s Dubai office and joins Stephenson Harwood’s marine and international trade team to help lead the Middle East shipping and insurance practices.

“With expertise across both wet and dry shipping, Mohamed is frequently instructed on the largest and most complex maritime disputes in the region, including ship abandonment issues, vessel collisions, allisions, casualties, groundings, salvage and emergency response, as well as disputes arising out of sale and purchase contracts, trading, charterparties, bills of lading, contracts of affreightment, and other contracts of carriage,” said the company.

Related: Axiom Ince demise - a shock to the system

Ali is a dispute resolution specialist focused on maritime, transportation, ports/terminals, oil and gas, and international trade disputes as well as general commercial ltigation. He has over two decades of experience in the field and has specialist knowledge of the UAE and Saudi Arabia markets.

A team of five lawyers and support staff are joining alongside El Hawawy and Ali, bringing the maritime, trade and insurance dispute resolution team at Stephenson Harwoods’ Middle East practice to six partners and 14 dedicated associates and advisers.

Related: Seatrade Maritime Logistics Middle East sets 2025 dates

"Stephenson Harwood stands apart from other law firms in the maritime space because of our unique market position," said Eifion Morris, Stephenson Harwood CEO. "We have an enviable and rich maritime heritage, and while most other firms have experience weighted towards one area or the other, we have premier ship finance and maritime practices in one firm.