Seatrade Maritime is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
HomeMaritime NewsPortsSingapore retains maritime city top spot

Singapore retains maritime city top spot

Photo: DNV/Nikos Spath Singapore from the air DNV
The DNV and Menon Economics Leading Maritime Cities report saw only one change in the top five with Oslo replacing Tokyo in fifth position.

The findings of the report were presented at a lunch event held by the Singapore Maritime Foundation (SMF) during the opening day of Singapore Maritime Week.

Singapore came out top, followed by Rotterdam, London, Shanghai, and Oslo.

The study benchmarks each maritime city on five pillars – Shipping Centers, Maritime Finance and Law, Maritime Technology, Ports and Logistics and Attractiveness and Competitiveness.

Singapore took the top spot in three out of the five pillars - retaining its position as leader in Attractiveness and Competitiveness and overtaking Athens and Shanghai in Shipping Centers and Ports and Logistics, respectively.

Top-5-ranking.jpeg

The Southeast Asian city state looks unlikely to relinquish its leading position any time soon. Dr Shahrin Osman, Business Development Director, Maritime Advisory and co-author of the report said: “Singapore is undoubtedly the world-leading hub at the forefront of the maritime industry. It appears unaffected by the many changes currently sweeping the sector and is expected to maintain its top spot for the next five years through its implementation of a consistent strategy for innovation and its investment into green transformation and digital technologies.”

Outside the top five there have been some more dramatic moves which were highlighted Dr Erik Jakobsen, Partner and Chair of Menon Economics. Hong Kong, which ranked 4th in 2019 has now dropped to 12th place. On the other hand Abu Dhabi has moved up 10 places to 22nd from 32nd previously.

The report is available for free download here.

TAGS: Finance & Insurance Asia Europe Singapore Hong Kong

 

Related
USCG officials survey Baltimore bridge wreckage on container ship Dali
Dali vessel owner declares general average
Apr 15, 2024
Kotug and Padmos signing
KOTUG orders a series of zero-emission electric pusher tugs
Apr 15, 2024
Baltimore-bridge-Maersk-Container-recovery.png
Salvors remove 38 containers from Dali in Baltimore
Apr 12, 2024
BAWAT mobile ballast water system
Ports look to mobile ballast water systems to plug non-compliance
Apr 12, 2024