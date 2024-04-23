PIL strengthens presence in East Coast South America

The East Coast Service 1 (ES1) and the East Coast Service 2 (ES2), are an enhancement of PIL’s existing Sino South America Service (SSA) and South America Service 2 (SA2).

ES1 will commence on 10 May 2024 from Shanghai and will be served by a group of 13 vessels, jointly deployed by PIL, Evergreen Marine, Cosco Shipping Lines and CMA CGM.

Related: PSA and PIL to develop low emission shipping routes

PIL, which has recently opened its own office in Brazil -Pacific International Lines Agenisa Maritime (Brazil)- will deploy four vessels on this service.

The ports of call for the ES1 service are: Shanghai – Ningbo – Yantian – Hong Kong – Singapore – Rio de Janeiro – Santos – Navegantes – Montevideo – Buenos Aires – Paranagua – Santos – Singapore – Hong Kong – Shanghai

Related: PIL and CCS Wuhan seeking for green shipping solutions

ES2 will commence on 2 May 2024 from Qingdao and will be served by the same group of 12 vessels deployed.

The ports of call for the ES1 service are: Shanghai – Ningbo – Yantian – Hong Kong – Singapore – Rio de Janeiro – Santos – Navegantes – Montevideo – Buenos Aires – Paranagua – Santos – Singapore – Hong Kong – Shanghai

“With the continuing promising growth prospects of the Latin America market, we have seen strong trade flows between Asia and Latin America,” said William Ho, General Manager, Long Haul Trade, Line Management Division, PIL

“Following our enhanced presence in West Coast South America, we would like to strengthen our presence in East Coast South America as well to drive connectivity and better,” he added