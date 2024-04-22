PIL and CCS Wuhan seeking for green shipping solutions

Seatrade Maritime is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC

Photo: PIL/CCS PIL and CCS Wuhan green shipping MoU
Singapore’s Pacific International Lines (PIL) and CCS Wuhan Rules And Research Institute have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to further decarbonisation.

The two parties will explore the use of alternative fuels, onboard carbon capture and storage systems to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from vessels.

The collaboration will focus on exploration of alternative fuels and implementation of onboard carbon capture and storage systems; establishing green marine fuel supply chains; ensuring compliance with sustainability regulations; sharing knowledge on marine green fuel bunkering and upgrading personnel skills on new technologies and best practices. 

PIL have earlier signed MoUs with PSA Singapore to jointly develop sustainable solutions to cut carbon emissions and optimise maritime efficiency, and with DP World to jointly develop green solutions for decarbonise global supply chains, respectively.

