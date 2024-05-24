Seaspan Corporation gets approval for new feeder vessel design

The vessel, measuring 198 metres in length and developed by Technolog, is future-proofed in its design and can be converted from LNG to ammonia fuel at a later stage.

Technolog and LR, Seaspan said they have developed a solution that meets current market demands and anticipates future challenges and opportunities in the maritime industry.

“We are very pleased to grant Approval in Principle to Seaspan for their innovative Next Generation Feeder Vessel Design. This achievement highlights Seaspan’s dedication to excellence and sustainability in maritime transportation and LR remains committed to supporting industry leaders like Seaspan in their pursuit of cutting-edge solutions that drive positive change and set new standards for the future of shipping,” Andy McKeran, Chief Commercial Officer at Lloyd’s Register, commented.

“We are committed to providing creative solutions to our customers in support of their decarbonisation journey and the best way to do this is through partnerships and collaborations with industry leaders such as LR and Technolog. Seaspan and LR have partnered to address important topics for many years, and this is an excellent result of one of those partnerships. Technolog’s input has also provided a creative solution and demonstrated their leadership in the ship design and Feeder Ship segment,” Peter Jackson, SVP of Assets and Technology at Seaspan Corporation, said.

LR, Seaspan and Technolog plan phase 2 of this project, which will be a DF ammonia feeder vessel.

The Hong Kong-based containership lessor has, last month, partnered with German container shipping Hapag-Lloyd to retrofit and convert five 10,100teu-boxships powered by conventional S90 engines to dual-fuel engines capable of running on methanol.