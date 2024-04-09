Seatrade Maritime is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC

ZIM overtakes Yang Ming to become 9th largest container line

Photo: ZIM Naming of the ZIM Mount Vision
ZIM has overtaken Yang Ming in terms of operated container ship capacity to become the ninth largest carrier.

Analyst Linerlytica said that the delivery the ZIM Mount Vision, the 10th in a series of 15,248 teu ships chartered from Seaspan, had pushed it past Taiwanese line Yang Ming to take the number nine spot in terms of capacity.

The series of 10 newbuilds from Samsung Heavy Industries lifted ZIM's operated fleet capacity 714,000 teu and the NYSE-listed line is set to continue growing.

“ZIM has more than doubled its size since 2020, growing by 155% over the past four years. Its operated fleet will be further bolstered by the delivery of 19 more new ships scheduled before the end of this year,” Linerlytica.

Yang Ming started 2020 as the world’s eighth largest line but conservative fleet growth saw it being overtaken first by HMM and ZIM.

HMM is currently the world’s eighth largest container line with a capacity 799,919 teu according to analyst Alphaliner.

