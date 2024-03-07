Maritime organisations condemn True Confidence attack

Houthis claimed on their Telegram page that “the ship’s crew rejected warning messages,” prior to the attack and they vowed to continue their war on trade in defence of the Palestinian people who are under siege from Israeli aggression.

Stephen Cotton, General Secretary of the International Transport Workers’ Federation, said: "The International Transport Workers’ Federation condemns in the strongest possible terms the attack on the MV True Confidence, which has claimed the lives of innocent seafarers and left others wounded. This act of senseless violence on the high seas is an affront to transport workers all over the world and a clear violation of international law."

Related: Red Sea struck by three new risks as Rubymar sinks

“We have consistently warned the international community and the maritime industry about the escalating risks faced by seafarers in the Gulf of Aden and Red Sea. Today, with profound sorrow, we see those warnings tragically confirmed. This attack serves as the starkest reminder of the urgent need for collective action to safeguard the lives of those who keep the global economy afloat,” he added.

A show of support also came in the form of a joint industry statement from a number organisations, including Bimco, Intertanko, OCIMF, CLIA, Intercargo, ECSA, IMCA and ICS who said that the “Industry Associations express their deep concern over the tragic loss of life and injuries suffered by the crew of MV True Confidence in an attack in the Red Sea on 6 March 2024.”

Related: Red Sea crisis puts Transpacific contract negotiations in the balance

The industry bodies went on to say that the loss of life is unacceptable: “Merchant vessels crewed by civilian seafarers transporting global trade have a right to innocent passage through the region without the threat of attack.”

However, while industry is calling for “urgent” and “decisive action” to protect seafarers and put an end to the threat posed by these missile attacks, the ITF called for vessels to divert from the danger area.

“No delivery window is worth the loss of seafarers’ lives. We call on the industry to divert ships around the Cape of Good Hope until safe transit through the Red Sea can be guaranteed.”

Both the union and industry sent messages of sympathy to the families and friends of the crew.

"Our hearts ache for the families and loved ones of the seafarers who lost their lives and were injured in this horrific attack. We stand in unwavering solidarity with them during this time of unimaginable grief and offer our support in navigating the aftermath of this tragedy," said Cotton.

The joint industry statement added: “Our heartfelt sympathies go out to all those affected by this terrible event.”