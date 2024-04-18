Seatrade Maritime is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC

Eastern Pacific targets first Singapore cargo delivery by electric ship

Eastern Pacific Shipping and Yinson GreenTech signed a letter of intent to collaborate on electrification of the shipping industry.

Signed at Singapore Maritime Week 2024, the agreement sets the milestone of facilitating the first delivery of cargo to the Port of Singapore using an electric vessel. The joint effort between Eastern Pacific Shipping and GYT marine electrification business marinEV also aims to perform the first crew transfer with an electric vessel in Singapore. 

The partners said the trials will help pave the way for future wider adoption of electric vessels by gathering data and experience on safety, feasibility and efficiency.
 
Easter Pacific Shipping and marinEV will also enter into a collaborative agreement to integrate electric vessels into last-mile delivery operations, targeting a reduction in Scope 3 emissions.

Cyril Ducau, Chief Executive Officer of Easter Pacific Shipping, said: “This collaboration with Yinson GreenTech not only offers a greener transportation alternative, it also builds on the industry’s collective commitment to accelerate the decarbonisation of shipping.”

Jan-Viggo Johansen, Managing Director of marinEV, said: “Our partnership with Eastern Pacific Shipping on these groundbreaking electric vessel deployments in Singapore signifies a major leap forward,” said.  “Together, we are not only making history but also paving the way for a future where clean and efficient transportation solutions become the norm.”
 

