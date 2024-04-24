Hengli bags four bulkers from Ciner Shipping

Seatrade Maritime is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC

Photo: Hengli Heavy Industries Hengli newbuild bulker
Turkish shipowner Ciner Shipping and Dalian-based Hengli Heavy Industries have inked a contract to build four kamsarmax bulkers.

The four 82,000 dwt newbuilds will be scrubber-fitted and are expected to be delivered during March and September 2027.

The 82,000 dwt bulk carrier is one of the major ship types that Hengli is constructing. The shipyard bagged an order for ten 82,000dwt bulkers from Sea Traders last year. 

Restructured from the former STX Dalian yard, Hengli rebooted the operation of the shipyard at the beginning of 2023. It has delivered its first vessel- 61,000dwt bulk carrier in the middle of April and has over forty vessels order on hand. 

