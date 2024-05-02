Damen launches first electric tug to operate in Europe

When delivered later this year RSD-E Tug 2513 will be the first fully electric tug to operate in European waters.

The launching of the vessel Volta 1 took place at Damen Song Cam Shipyard, in Vietnam, and is part of a six-vessel order for the Port of Antwerp-Bruges.

The RSD-E Tug 2513 can perform at least two towage operations on a single charge and can be fully recharged in two hours. The battery system is designed to withstand 30,000 cycles during its lifecycle, which is consistent with the lifetime of the vessel, Damen said.

In addition to supplying the vessel, Damen will also provide the Port of Antwerp-Bruges with the charging equipment and onshore charging infrastructure required to operate the tug.

Each of the vessels in the order will be in full compliance with IMO Tier III regulations, with the RSD-E Tug 2513 able to operate with zero emissions, according to Damen.

The port’s intention is to gradually move towards zero emissions and take a leading role as an innovator and facilitator to reach this goal. The port currently operates a hydrogen-powered tug and is soon to begin operations with a retrofitted methanol tug.