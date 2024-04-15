KOTUG orders a series of zero-emission electric pusher tugs

The framework agreement with shipbuilding and ship repair specialist Padmos is to build a ‘the complete line-up’ of the E-Pusher, an electric pusher tug.

The E-Pusher is a modular and scalable electric pusher tug whose series comprises three models — S, M, L — ranging from 9 to 22 metres in length, with a maximum depth of 0.85 to 1.35 metres, resulting in a draught 30% less than conventional pusher tug designs.

The swappable energy solutions encompass diesel, biogas, hydrogen, and battery solutions. The E-Pusher series have advanced technology and propulsion systems, establishing a new standard in emission-free navigation. The vessels are equipped to eliminate harmful emissions, including carbon dioxide (CO2), sulphur oxides (SOx), nitrogen oxides (NOx), and particulate matter (PM).

The framework agreement follows the successful commissioning of the ‘world’s first’ fully electric pusher boat, constructed by Padmos in conjunction with KOTUG.

Since June 2023, the E-Pusher 1 has been navigating the waters for Cargill in the North Holland region. This fully electric pusher boat, with barges, reduces CO2 emissions by 190,000 kg per year, equivalent to 15,000 single truck trips covering the same distance.

“Our collaboration with Padmos marks a significant stride towards advancing sustainable maritime practices. The E-Pusher series underscores our commitment to innovation, efficiency, and environmental responsibility,” Ard-Jan Kooren, President & CEO of KOTUG International, commented.

“We are proud to build upon our cooperation with KOTUG in pioneering the construction of the E-Pusher lineup. Our shared vision for sustainable maritime solutions drives this partnership, and we are excited about the transformative impact these vessels will have on the industry,” Leon Padmos, CEO Padmos, said.