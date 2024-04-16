Seatrade Maritime is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC

Qingdao Yangfan bags four bulkers from Fredriksen’s Seatankers

Shipping magnate John Fredriksen has ordered his first large-sized bulkers since 2018 with a Chinese yard.

Seatankers Management, privately owned by John Fredriksen, has signed a contract with Qingdao Yangfan for a quartet of 210,000 dwt Newcastlemax bulk carriers.

The series of bulkers represents Seatankers Managements first investment in large-size bulk carrier newbuildings since 2018. 

The new bulk carriers, priced at approximately $68m each, will be conventionally fueled and equipped with desulfurization units, are expected to be delivered in 2027 and 2028.

Seatankers Management has signed a contract with Dalian Shipbuilding Industry for six plus two LNG-fuelled 300,000 dwt Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs) earlier this year, setting for delivery in 2017.

