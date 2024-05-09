Saudi Maritime & Logistics Congress returns to Dammam in September 2024

Supporting Saudi Arabia's ambitious growth plans of increasing its non-oil revenues to SR 45 billion a year, the 5th edition of Saudi Maritime & Logistics Congress, the Kingdom’s largest and most important maritime event, will take place on 18 – 19 September 2024, at the Dhahran Expo, Dammam. Supported by founding strategic partners, Bahri and Seatrade Maritime, with main partners, MAWANI and Transport General Authority (TGA), and strategic partners Saudi Aramco and IMI, the event will serve as an ideal platform for industry leaders to determine the way forward to revolutionise the sector in the Kingdom and the GCC.

Carrying forward its resounding success in 2023 - which witnessed a remarkable 95% YoY attendance increase - the 2024 edition of the Saudi Maritime & Logistics Congress will convene industry leaders, policymakers, and stakeholders, serving as a pivotal platform for dialogue, knowledge exchange, and collaboration, shaping the future of maritime and logistics in the region and beyond.

Strategic importance

In line with its economic diversification efforts, the Kingdom has been taking massive strides. One of these significant steps has been the launch of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy in 2021, aiming to position the Kingdom as a global logistics hub connecting three continents, and improve all transport services in support of Saudi Vision 2030. As a result, the nation handled over 10.43 million containers at its ports in 2022, helping it jump eight spots to claim the 16th position in the international ranking for container handling quantities. These efforts will continue as the country aims to increase the capacity of its ports to reach more than 40 million standard containers annually by 2030.

As the Kingdom’s most influential gathering of professionals from the maritime and logistics industry, the much-awaited exhibition and conference will play a significant role in making this vision a reality.

Speaking on this, Chris Morley, Group Director of Seatrade Maritime said, “The transport and logistics sectors are undoubtedly significant drivers of the Kingdom’s economy. The Saudi Maritime & Logistics Congress brings these vital sectors together at an unrivalled scale creating maximum value for attendees, exhibitors and the Kingdom alike.”

“The 2023 edition was attended by over 7,300 industry professionals, 67 expert speakers, and 147 world-class industry brands. This year, with the help of a strategically-planned event agenda that addresses the most relevant topics such as interconnected logistics, supply chains of the future, digitalisation, decarbonisation, energy transition, and workforce development, we are looking at a drastic increase in these numbers. Additionally, with over 70 countries represented, businesses and professionals can explore multiple opportunities to reach new and potential customers from across the globe. Our ultimate aim is to facilitate fruitful cooperation between the public and private sector entities that catalyses growth for our industry.” Morley added.

Standout features

This year, several stand-out features have been added to the event, including the ‘Maritime Think Tank’, which will bring together distinguished local, regional, and international industry players to delve into ideas shaping the sector’s transition to a new normal. This new feature will serve as a platform for the global maritime community to explore how inspiration can be drawn from Saudi Arabia’s swift growth and innovative initiatives, while deriving roadmaps to tackle challenges posed beyond the Kingdom’s borders.

In addition, demonstrating their collective commitment to advancing the maritime and logistics sectors, large numbers of industry players have already been confirmed as exhibitors at the Saudi Maritime & Logistics Congress, including Abdulla Nass & Partners, Jana Marine Services, Faisal M, Higgi & Associates, Integrated Marine Solutions, POSH SAUDI, High Seas Marine & Industrial Services, MAMAS for Port Services, Arab Shipbuilding & Repair Yard Company and more.

