Island Offshore returns to Vard for ocean energy construction vessel

Norway’s Island Offshore has signed a one, option two, contract with ship designer and builder, Vard, for an ultra-flexible hybrid power DP2 ‘ocean energy construction vessel’ due for delivery in the first quarter of 2027.

The Vard 3 25 design ship has been developed jointly by the two companies for maximum operational flexibility. Designed for optimal manoeuvrability, station- and sea-keeping, the vessel will be capable of undertaking subsea operations including inspection, maintenance and repair, pipe-laying, subsea infrastructure construction and installation, and diving support. It will also be equipped to carry out remotely operated underwater inspections.

The ship is designed ready for renewable energy projects including commissioning, cable laying and repairs, trenching, and survey. It will have a heave-compensated crane of 250 tonnes and provision for a walk-to-work gangway.

Different divisions of the Vard group, a Fincantieri subsidiary, will be involved in the ship’s construction. The vessel will have a SeaQ setup, for example, with a one-megawatt energy storage system for hybrid propulsion, and shore connections. It will also have SeaQ Bridge with full integration, a SeaQ Communication network, and a SeaQ Control system for operational monitoring.

SeaQ IAS and SeaQ ePMS systems will enable digital information to be shared within a cyber-proof network aboard ship and onshore. Vard Interiors will provide a comfortable living and working environment for up to 130 persons on board, and a sustainable HVAC system.

The hull of the DP2 vessel will be built at one of Vard’s Romanian shipyards. It will be outfitted and delivered from one of the company’s Norwegian facilities.

The value of the contract has not been revealed.

 

