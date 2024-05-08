Seatrade Maritime is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC

Svitzer completes Brazil tug deliveries

Photo: Svitzer SVITZER-2-.jpg
Svitzer has taken delivery of Svitzer Babitonga the final tug in a series of six sister vessels from the 2300 Rampart Series.

Named after Babitonga Bay in Sao Francisco, where Svitzer commenced its Brazilian operations in 2015, Svitzer Babitonga was built by Brazilian shipyard Rio Maguari.

The Svitzer Babitonga is an Azimuth Stern Drive (ASD) tugboat from the 2300 Rampart Series. These sister vessels boast a top speed of 13 knots, an overall length of 23.2 metres, and a bollard pull of 70 tonnes and is also equipped with Fifi-1 firefighting capabilities. The tugs’ Fifi-1 capabilities ensure they are well-equipped for supporting FSRU operations.

"This tug series is purpose-built to support vital local operations, where it will play a crucial role in assisting with harbour towage along the Brazilian coast and in supporting LNG operations,” said Arjen Van Dijk, Managing Director for Svitzer Americas.

Daniel Reedtz Cohen, Managing Director Svitzer Brazil, said, "With the delivery of these tugs, Svitzer concludes a comprehensive tugboat programme aimed at supporting port infrastructure and towage in the region."

Svitzer currently operates 22 tugs, including the two vessels added to the fleet in 2024, from eight ports across Brazil – Salvador, Suape, Pecem, Santos, Vitoria, Rio Grande, Sao Francisco do Sul, and Paranagua.

 

TAGS: Tankers Americas Offshore FSRU LNG carrier

 

