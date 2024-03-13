Panama Canal adds three daily transit slots reducing restrictions

Two additional slots will be offered through auction for transit dates beginning 18 March 18, and an additional slot will become available for transit dates beginning 25 March.

The Neopanamax vessels will continue to be seven while the Panamax ships will increase from 17 to 20 daily between 18 - 25 March bringing the total of daily transits up to 27 from 24 at present.

These measures allow the majority of vessels that want to transit the Canal to have a better chance of obtaining a reservation, said the ACP.

It will be welcome news to shipowners and operators with the ACP having said previously there would be no changes to restrictions before April due to low water levels in the Gatun Lakes.



The Panama Canal Authority said it is closely monitoring the current water situation, and the measures announced will remain in effect until conditions warrant changes, which will be announced in a timely manner.



“The introduction of additional slots reflects our ongoing commitment to maintaining the Panama Canal's status as a premier global trade route,” said the ACP in the statement.