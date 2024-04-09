Maersk appoints new managing director for Central America

Seatrade Maritime is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC

AP Moller - Maersk (Maersk) has appointed Efraín Osorio as Maersk's new managing director for Central America, Andean, and Caribbean, based in Panama City.

Osorio, who graduated from Kings Points in merchant marine, will lead the positioning of Maersk's transformation as a logistics integrator in the area.

"With a solid track record in logistics, Efraín Osorio is a key player in further strengthening our integration formula in the region and thus consolidating our relationship with customers in the area. I am convinced that, together with the team, he will enhance our solutions and services, always keeping our customers at the centre of each of our decisions", said Antonio Dominguez President of Maersk for Latin America and the Caribbean

Osorio has had a career of more than 28 years in shipping and logistics, in executive, commercial, operations and customer service roles, in various roles in the Americas.

"I am pleased to be able to collaborate with the Central America, Andean, and Caribbean team to become the standard of reference in integrated logistics for our customers," said Osorio.

 

 

