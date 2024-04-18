AD Ports Group establishes Youth Council

The Youth Council will be set up in coordination with the Federal Youth Authority and aims to develop initiatives and projects related to the group’s businesses while empowering youth and developing their talents.

The Youth Council will be responsible for providing a unified platform for the youth to engage with decision makers at AD Ports Group, coordinating on youth-related initiatives with federal entities, the private sector, and internal departments, and overseeing youth events, initiatives, and activities.

Related: AD Ports acquires 60% stake in Georgia’s Tbilisi Dry Port

AD Ports said the council will also ensure that youth statistics and data are tracked, and group surveys and studies include youth representation. Reports and performance indexes will be submitted to top management.

Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director & Group CEO, AD Ports Group, said: “The newly launched council will seek to actively involve youth in decision-making so that they have a fundamental role in shaping the future of our Group and driving UAE’s prosperity.”

Related: AD Ports doubles revenue in 2023

The council is chaired by Hamad Mohammed Al Hosani, Director, Human Capital and Emiratisation, and comprises representatives from across the group: Zayed Hashem Musaed, Rawdha Abdulla Al Mheiri, Mohamed Khaled Al Rashdi, Sultan Saleh Al Marri, Abdulrahman Abdulla Al Maskari, Shamma Awad Al Ghaithi, Shamsa Abdelwahab Al Najjar, Abdulrahman Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Shamma Mohamed Al Khoori, Mariam Ismaeil Al Hammadi, and Saif Ali Al Maskari.

Al Shamisi added: “The council will be the focal point with our youth, listening to their opinions, and developing their talents. I call upon the council’s members to use their talents to come up with practices that enhance operations and ensure performance excellence.”

