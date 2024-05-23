Former DP World exec to head SSA Marine’s container terminal business

Gauthier will leverage his extensive executive level international port and logistics operations experience to oversee SSA Marine’s container terminal concessions across the United States, in Manzanillo, Mexico, Panama, Chile, Colombia, and Vietnam. Gauthier is a member of the Seattle-based executive team, where he reports to Uffe Ostergaard, CEO of Carrix, the parent company of SSA Marine.

Gauthier joins SSA Marine from DP World, where he served as CEO of DP World Peru. He started with the company in 2019 as CEO of DP World Ecuador. Prior, Gauthier spent seven years as CEO of PortSynergy Group, the largest container terminal operator in France.

“ “Nicolas’ experience leading, growing, and integrating marine terminal operations around the world made him the ideal choice. His ability to drive safety, operational effectiveness, and emissions reductions will greatly benefit our employees, customers, and partners. I look forward to working closely with Nicolas through our next chapter of growth,” said Ostergaard, CEO of Carrix

“I’m honored to be joining SSA Marine and stepping into this new role,” said Gauthier, president of SSA Marine’s global container division. “SSA Marine is a world leader in container terminal management, stevedoring, and terminal development. I’ve enjoyed getting to know its incredible team and look forward to partnering with them and our customers to drive new levels of efficiency and growth.”

The integration of all terminals in the US and abroad into a single division is part of a re-organisation of Carrix Group that has also created a division for cruise operations.