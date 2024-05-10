Port of Salalah offers overland route to avoid Southern Red Sea

From the Port of Salalah, an in transit overland route by truck connects to Jeddah located in the safer mid-point of the Red Sea in Saudi Arabia. The overland route takes approximately 4-5 days and connects by container vessel through the Suez Canal to Europe or the US East Coast reducing the overall transit time under to current routing.

The port said the new multi-modal service reduces transit times by an estimated 20-40% compared to traditional east-west trade routes and could deliver a cost saving of 10-20% compared to a pure air-freight solution.

The Port of Salalah can also be used to build in flexibility to supply chains and customer designed intermodal solutions because of its availability in storage.

The port is also offering sea-air solutions recently teamed up with Maersk, Oman Airports and Transom to introduce several sea-air solutions via the Port of Salalah with steady movements which are currently gaining momentum.

