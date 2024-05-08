Seatrade Maritime is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC

Qingdao port sees cargo and container volume growth in Q1

Photo: Shandong Port Group Qingdao port-qianwan.jpg
Cargo throughput at the north Chinese port of Qingdao was 172 million tons in the first quarter, a growth rate of 6.9% year-on-year.

Container volume at the port was 7.67 million teu, an increase of11.5% year-on-year. Container cargo volume on South America and North America trades both achieved double-digit growth in Q1.

According to Qingdao port, it has received four new international container services this year to East America, Europe and Southeast Asia to ease capacity shortage from foreign trading.

With the continued optimisation of port handling efficiency, large-size containership operation number at Qingdao port up 21.2% during January and April this year. 

