Global names back association to promote nuclear power in shipping

Image: Core power Nuclear electric merchant ship
Major classification societies, and Korean and Japanese shipbuilders are among the member of the new Nuclear Energy Maritime Organisation (NEMO).

NEMO will be headquartered in London and will officially start activities in the second quarter of 2024.

The association aims to assist nuclear and maritime regulators in the development of appropriate standards and rules for the deployment, operation, and decommissioning of floating nuclear power.

NEMO’s inaugural members shipyards HD Korea Shipbuilding and Offshore Engineering, Onomichi Dockyard, Vard Group; classification societies Lloyd’s Register, Bureau Veritas, and RINA; manufacturing company BWXT Advanced technologies; nuclear technology companies TerraPower, Core Power, Westinghouse Electric Company; and consultants JEIL Partners.

Mamdouh el-Shanawany, NEMOs inaugural chairman, former head of the IAEA Safety Assessment Section and Global Nuclear Director at Lloyd’s Register, said he believed NEMO will be a valuable and influential voice for floating nuclear power. “We invite all stakeholders who share our vision and values to join us and become part of this dynamic and forward-looking alliance,” he said.

NEMO aims to provide a platform for its members to network and facilitate a functional connection between regulators to foster development and exchange best practices in advanced nuclear technologies.

NEMO Vice Chair, Mikael Boe, also CEO of Core Power, commented: “We look forward to working through NEMO with like-minded members to facilitate the uptake of true zero-emissions technology in the maritime sector while upholding the highest safety, security, and environmental standards.”

NEMO plans to hold regular events, workshops, webinars, and publications for its members and the wider public, inciting other industry associations, government bodies, academic institutions, and civil society organisations to advance the cause of floating nuclear power

TAGS: Europe Americas Asia Shipyards Nuclear

 

