Seatrade Maritime is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
HomeSustainability & Green TechnologySingapore launches electric harbour craft charging point pilot

Singapore launches electric harbour craft charging point pilot

Photo: Pyxis Pyxis X Tron electric harbour craft
Singapore has launched its first pilot for electric charging points for harbour craft as it targets net zero emissions for port vessels by 2030.

The Maritime & Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) launched the electric harbour craft (e-HC) charging point at the Marina South Pier on Monday under a trial with a partnership between Pyxis Energy, Pyxis Maritime, and SP Mobility.

The two-year trial is the first of three awarded by the MPA under a Call for Proposal for electric vessel charging concepts.

The pilot sees the deployment of a 150-kilowatt (kW) land-based Direct Current fast charger with a Combined Charging System 2 connector. The charger can charge an e-HC with an approximate battery capacity of 500 kWh in around three hours and users scan a QR Code to pay for charging via an SP app.

Capt M Segar, MPA Assistant Chief Executive (Operations), said, “Public-private partnership is key to promote wider adoption of e-HC in Singapore, including working together to improve the e-HC vessel and battery designs, support development of the technical standard, lower financing barriers, and building the charging infrastructure to give confidence to users and encourage wider adoption.”

The MPA said it continues to work with Seatrium O&G for a mobile charging concept and Yinson Electric for a proposed high power (350-450 kW) DC Charger.

From 2030, all new harbour craft operating in the Port of Singapore will have to be fully electric, be capable of using B100 biofuel, or be compatible with net zero fuels such as hydrogen.

TAGS: Asia Ports

 

Related
X-press Feeders and ports representatives hold signed MoU documents
X-Press Feeders signs green shipping corridor MoU with major European ports
Apr 05, 2024
Exhaust fumes rising from a container ship funnel
UK government launches £1.5m green corridor funding
Apr 05, 2024
Nuclear electric merchant ship
Global names back association to promote nuclear power in shipping
Apr 05, 2024
GSBN_Cargo Release.jpg
Cosco and GSBN issue green certificates for global trade
Apr 04, 2024