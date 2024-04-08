Singapore launches electric harbour craft charging point pilot

The Maritime & Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) launched the electric harbour craft (e-HC) charging point at the Marina South Pier on Monday under a trial with a partnership between Pyxis Energy, Pyxis Maritime, and SP Mobility.

The two-year trial is the first of three awarded by the MPA under a Call for Proposal for electric vessel charging concepts.

The pilot sees the deployment of a 150-kilowatt (kW) land-based Direct Current fast charger with a Combined Charging System 2 connector. The charger can charge an e-HC with an approximate battery capacity of 500 kWh in around three hours and users scan a QR Code to pay for charging via an SP app.

Capt M Segar, MPA Assistant Chief Executive (Operations), said, “Public-private partnership is key to promote wider adoption of e-HC in Singapore, including working together to improve the e-HC vessel and battery designs, support development of the technical standard, lower financing barriers, and building the charging infrastructure to give confidence to users and encourage wider adoption.”

The MPA said it continues to work with Seatrium O&G for a mobile charging concept and Yinson Electric for a proposed high power (350-450 kW) DC Charger.

From 2030, all new harbour craft operating in the Port of Singapore will have to be fully electric, be capable of using B100 biofuel, or be compatible with net zero fuels such as hydrogen.